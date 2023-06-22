YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.67. 2,309,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,367,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $6,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

