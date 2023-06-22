Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

