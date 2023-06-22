Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
