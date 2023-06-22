Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,910. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.