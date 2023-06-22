Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.23. The company had a trading volume of 347,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

