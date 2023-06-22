Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $981,791.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,303,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $328.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

