XSGD Price Tops $0.75 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.96 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

