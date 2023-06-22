XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 181.50 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.22), with a volume of 1035607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.18).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.76) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

About XPS Pensions Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,471.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.