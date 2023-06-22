XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 385356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

