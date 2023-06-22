XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head to Head Comparison

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 335.82%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Holley.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

33.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Holley and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $688.41 million 0.61 $73.77 million $0.53 6.70 XOS $36.38 million 1.80 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.87

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Holley has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 9.26% -1.82% -0.59% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Summary

Holley beats XOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

