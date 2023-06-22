Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.39 billion and approximately $1.37 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0710859 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $927,640.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

