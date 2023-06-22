World Mobile Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $506,245.06 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and $506,245.06 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,890,540 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

