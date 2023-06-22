Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,892.70

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,892.70 ($37.01) and traded as low as GBX 2,871.25 ($36.74). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,900 ($37.11), with a volume of 154,178 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.07) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,050 ($51.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.59) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($31.35) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,637.86 ($46.55).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -367.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,896.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,698.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.