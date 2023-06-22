Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 305,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 554,140 shares.The stock last traded at $68.53 and had previously closed at $69.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

