WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.33

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 11555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
WideOpenWest Trading Down 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $624.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 650.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
