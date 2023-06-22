Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.22. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.