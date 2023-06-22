Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

