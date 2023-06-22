Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

