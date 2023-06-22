Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

