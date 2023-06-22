Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,207 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.