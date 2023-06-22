Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

