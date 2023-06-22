Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

GD opened at $217.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

