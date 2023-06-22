WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.62 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $234,546.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00287550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00016111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

