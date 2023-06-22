WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $234,757.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00285709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003313 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

