WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,564.14

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,564.14 ($20.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,632 ($20.88). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,618 ($20.70), with a volume of 128,547 shares changing hands.

WH Smith Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,400.00%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Articles

