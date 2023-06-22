Wells Fargo & Company Lowers uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $14.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

uniQure Stock Down 40.2 %

Shares of QURE opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. uniQure has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in uniQure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in uniQure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

