WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

