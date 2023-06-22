WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64.

Insider Activity at WD-40

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

