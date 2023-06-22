Wanchain Trading Up 9.3% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.58 million and approximately $879,539.31 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,704,732 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

