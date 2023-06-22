Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.03 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.03 million and $744,431.10 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,709,236 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

