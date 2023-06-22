Walter Public Investments Inc. Buys 19,844 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,576 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 2.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.