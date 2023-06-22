W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WPC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

