Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

