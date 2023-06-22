Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 5.8% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 308,532 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

