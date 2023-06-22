Volex plc (LON:VLX) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Volex Trading Down 2.6 %
LON:VLX opened at GBX 278.68 ($3.57) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 248.58. The company has a market capitalization of £443.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,981.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.16).
Volex Company Profile
