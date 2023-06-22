Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 4.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

