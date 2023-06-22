Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) & Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Financial Contrast

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Westaim alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,084.63% 29.96% 26.41% Vivos Therapeutics -124.52% -256.45% -127.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Vivos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $10.68 million 36.80 $17.96 million $0.76 3.66 Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.99 -$23.84 million ($0.86) -0.62

Volatility & Risk

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Westaim has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westaim and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Westaim beats Vivos Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.