Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Down 17.4%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 19,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 18,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Vital Energy Trading Down 17.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

