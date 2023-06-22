Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) is one of 1,154 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 637.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 1025 4333 5659 81 2.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.63%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A N/A N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 382.06% 7.69% 5.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -$36.37 million N/A 11.70 Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors $434.13 million $2.31 million 17.31

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund rivals beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

