Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 499,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 312,735 shares.The stock last traded at $19.27 and had previously closed at $19.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Vertex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.09, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $109,901.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $109,901.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 18,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $400,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,095 shares of company stock worth $6,175,382. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

