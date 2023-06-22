Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Buys 448,217 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 448,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

VERA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 786,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,041. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $697.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

VERA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

