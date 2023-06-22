Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 527,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,633. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

