Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.80. 432,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

