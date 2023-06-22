Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 195,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

