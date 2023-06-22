Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.93. 291,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,428. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Cfra lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

