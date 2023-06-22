Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

WMT traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.94. 631,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

