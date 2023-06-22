Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 312,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 230,571 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.04. 983,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average of $339.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

