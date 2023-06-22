Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 10,736 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.96. 474,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

