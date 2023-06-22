Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,199,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,454 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

