Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 5,005 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
