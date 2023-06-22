Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 10,089 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 586,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

